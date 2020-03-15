Somizi and Mohale share why they did the wedding special

The most-anticipated, record-breaking final episode of "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" finally hits the screens on Monday. The four-part wedding extravaganza has taken the crown as the show with the most views ever on its first day on Showmax, and it continues to top the streaming charts, bigger and better than any Hollywood blockbuster show. In conversation with the newlyweds at the private screening of the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" on Thursday, the couple say they are thrilled to have shared this important part of their lives with their fans in South Africa and beyond happy. On what inspired the decision to broadcast their wedding on Showmax, Mohale said: “After we started dating and people found out that we’re dating, we received a lot of DMs, and people genuinely saying we wish the whole world could see because in many African countries many people are still facing homophobia. "And we wanted to show the world that it's okay to be themselves. We could have said, 'let's keep it to a channel that only plays in South Africa but a platform like Showmax speaks to a lot of countries outside of South Africa to the entire world.

"And we also want to also teach people about how we live in South Africa. When people think of South Africa they think poverty, shacks... we wanted to show the world a different side of our country."

Somizi added: “I think people automatically thought the wedding was going to be on DStv was because the beginning of this union happened on my reality show 'Living The Dream With Somizi'.

"We included my proposed in Paris, and also season four was the lead up to the wedding, it ended just before the traditional wedding but because we postponed the date, it couldn’t make it the show. We decided to record it anyway.

"We thought if it doesn't go anywhere, it might begin season five of 'Living The Dream' and by the grace of God, Showmax deal came up...I have never seen anything like this in my life.

"If being gay and flamboyant was a network, Showmax will be that, they are extra...my goodness. I don’t think there's been any show that’s been marketed like this one. I think that is that the only place we are not visible is under a table somewhere... It’s insane."

Though the third wedding was cancelled due to the coronavirus break in Italy, Somizi jokes that if their schedules allowed it, they would actually have a fourth and fifth wedding.

"We would actually have a wedding every three months," said Somizi.