Somizi: ‘I want to get married at 50, the first time was a rehearsal’

The multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo is one of those celebrities that you can’t help but keep up with. Everything he touches, turns to gold - except his love-life, that unfortunately is currently in shambles.

Somizi and his now estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, blew Mzansi away in 2020 when they gave fans an all access pass to their wedding. Their wedding special “Somizi & Mohale: The Union” was broadcast on streaming platform, Showmax, however it didn’t take long for Somizi and Mohale’s fairytale to end. Currently the two are involved in a messy divorce, but that didn’t leave behind a sour taste in Somizi’s mouth. On a recently episode of “Living The Dream with Somizi”, the “Idols” judge said that he was ready to get married again.

“I want to get married at 50, the first time was a rehearsal,” said Somgaga.

It was all revealed during a tennis match with his new friend, Troy, whom Somizi says he met on “Idols SA” In the confessions, Somizi said: “He came to ‘Idols’ and brought me a top which I haven’t worn yet because I’m not ready.” In the scene, Somizi asked Troy his age to which he replied 30.

Somizi’s next question was “would you date a 50-year-old?” and Troy, who didn’t seem fazed by the question, said that it depended on “how good the 50-year-old looks”. Back at the confession room, Somizi said: “At first, I wasn’t interested but now I find him attractive. There is a whole of things that I find attractive about him. I want to get married at 50, the first time was a rehearsal,” he said. Somizi is currently 49 and turns 50 this December. Will Troy be the new Mr Mhlongo? Only time will tell.