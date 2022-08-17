‘Squid Game’ bags two top honours at Hollywood Critics Association awards

The South Korean sensational show “Squid Game” took home the best international series and best actor awards at this year’s Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards. Watch Video:

According to the HCA on Tuesday, “Squid Game” was named best international series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won best international series and its lead Lee Jung-jae won best actor in a streaming series, drama, at its annual awards for TV programmes, reports Yonhap, a news agency. For the best international series award, the Netflix original competed with the Korean-language epic series “Pachinko”, the Mexican comedy “Acapulco”, the French thriller “Lupin”, the Spanish crime action series “Money Heist” and the American-Mexican crime drama “Narcos: Mexico”. In a videotaped acceptance speech, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he was grateful for the honour and is now working on the series' second season.

“I believe the series has since overcome the limits of a non-English series to create many historical moments and breakthroughs,” he said. “I do hope to create a better second season and share it with all the fans and critics around the world.” Jung-jae took home the best actor trophy, beating seven other candidates, including Adam Scott from “Severance”, Jason Bateman from “Ozark” and Tom Ellis from “Lucifer”.

He was the only non-English performer among the nominees. The awards came about a month before the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony slated for September 12, where “Squid Game” has nabbed 14 nominations, including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor. “Squid Game” is the first South Korean-made content to be included in the final list of nominees for the Primetime Emmy Awards, one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.

