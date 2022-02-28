'Squid Game' cast want to bring back dead characters

The cast of “Squid Game” want to bring back dead characters for the show's newly-announced second season. The South Korean dystopian drama was recently confirmed to be returning for a new run of episodes following a hugely successful debut on Netflix in 2021 and the stars of the show have some ideas as to what they will see happen in the next installment.

Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryeong, and Anupam Tripathi walked the silver carpet together at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, where they shared their hope of bringing back some dead characters. HoYeon told “Entertainment Tonight” through a translator: "There are a lot, Lee Jung has good ideas. "So, my idea is that maybe the masked men took all them and made sure they came back to life."

HoYeon and Lee went on to win the Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series awards at the ceremony and the pair admitted it was just an "honour" to be nominated. Lee said: "It's truly such an honour. I never imagined that this day would come, and I cannot believe that I am going to be along with all of the stars that I saw on screen, and I was just in awe of."

HoYeon, who is also known as Jung Ho-yeon, added: ""It is such an honour. It's just an indescribable feeling. I can't even. I don't know. I really don't know. I couldn't digest it." When she accepted her award later in the evening, the 27-year-old actress was reduced to tears. She said via her translator: "First and foremost, thank you so much. I have sat many times watching you on the big screen dreaming of one day becoming an actor. I just want to say thank you so much."