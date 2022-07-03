‘Stranger Things 4’ finale leads to server crash at Netflix

The final two episodes of the sci-fi horror drama series “Stranger Things 4” caused the server to crash at Netflix, the platform that is streaming the show, reports “Variety”. According to the global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked at about 3am (US eastern standard time), when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Variety” notes that complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13 000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within half an hour. Watch video: “Stranger Things 4” already has set the record as the No 1 English-language series on the service in its first four weeks of release, as reported by Netflix based on total hours watched.