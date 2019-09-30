Netflix has renewed the worldwide hit series "Stranger Things" for a fourth season and signed series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers to a multi-year film and series overall deal.
“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix.
“We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”