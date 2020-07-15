Streaming platform Viu adds Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play
With viewers consuming more content on streaming platforms, A+E Networks Africa decided to join the trend by launching Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play on Viu, an over-the-top (OTT) Hong Kong-based streaming platform, which is available in 16 markets, including South Africa.
Viu has a massive selection of TV series and movies.
Regional Manager of A+E Networks Africa, Nazarene Khan says, “Launching Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play is a fantastic opportunity to share our well-loved and award-winning shows with new audiences. Viu subscribers will be the first on-demand viewers in Africa to have access to our content and we are thrilled at the expansion of our brands.”
Last year, the Crime+Investigation channel was dropped by DStv. Fans were horrified by the decision. The channel has since been replaced with CBS Justice.
The return of the crime brand is indeed welcome news for viewers as it opens the door to exclusive award-winning documentaries, premium factual entertainment and groundbreaking true crime series for South African viewers that have been missing their true crime fix.
A wide range of well-known and award-winning international shows such as "Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning", "SA Crime Stories", "The First 48" and "Homicide Hunter" will be available.
As for Lifetime Play, which is famous for cutting-edge reality, heartwarming made-for-TV movies and breakout relationship and wedding shows VOD viewers access to a number of fan favourites such as "Little Women LA", "Dance Moms" and the Lifetime Original Movies: "Whitney" and "Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer".
Viu launched in South Africa last year and offers local audiences a hybrid of both free and paid-for content with over 41 million monthly active users worldwide. Viu is available for free on App Store and Google Play, select smart TVs, and on the web.
Ryan Solovei, Country Manager – Viu Africa, says, “Viu South Africa has a passion for and we take great pride in offering content that is fresh, premium, and relevant to our viewers. With Viu, customers can enjoy A+E Networks’ shows on demand and access to hundreds of hours of content, with a monthly refresh ensuring there is always something new to watch.
"Our new international content appeals to our customers’ appetite for more lifestyle and reality entertainment – two genres that lead video minutes on a global scale. This expansion of our SVOD value proposition speaks to these global consumption trends and also meets the needs of our South African audience. We look forward to welcoming A+E Networks on Viu."
Small screen viewers can still access Lifetime (Channel 131) and History (Channel 186) on the DStv platform.To find Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play visit Viu.