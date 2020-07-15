Streaming platform Viu adds Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play

With viewers consuming more content on streaming platforms, A+E Networks Africa decided to join the trend by launching Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play on Viu, an over-the-top (OTT) Hong Kong-based streaming platform, which is available in 16 markets, including South Africa.

Viu has a massive selection of TV series and movies.

Regional Manager of A+E Networks Africa, Nazarene Khan says, “Launching Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play is a fantastic opportunity to share our well-loved and award-winning shows with new audiences. Viu subscribers will be the first on-demand viewers in Africa to have access to our content and we are thrilled at the expansion of our brands.”

Last year, the Crime+Investigation channel was dropped by DStv. Fans were horrified by the decision. The channel has since been replaced with CBS Justice.

"SA Crime Stories" is now available on Crime+Investigation Play via the Viu streaming platform. Picture: Supplied

The return of the crime brand is indeed welcome news for viewers as it opens the door to exclusive award-winning documentaries, premium factual entertainment and groundbreaking true crime series for South African viewers that have been missing their true crime fix.

A wide range of well-known and award-winning international shows such as "Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning", "SA Crime Stories", "The First 48" and "Homicide Hunter" will be available.

As for Lifetime Play, which is famous for cutting-edge reality, heartwarming made-for-TV movies and breakout relationship and wedding shows VOD viewers access to a number of fan favourites such as "Little Women LA", "Dance Moms" and the Lifetime Original Movies: "Whitney" and "Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer".