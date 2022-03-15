Sydney Sweeney never asked for any nude scenes to be cut from ’Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney never asked for any of her nude scenes to be taken out of ‘Euphoria’. The 24-year-old actress, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO show, felt previous comments “got twisted” and she has clarified she didn't have to ask showrunner Sam Levinson to remove any nudity from the script.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: "I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.' " The ‘White Lotus’ star wanted to stress how “respectful Sam is” and his talents as a director because he respected her boundaries as a performer. Referencing her previous comments, she explained: "It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with,"

Sydney argued that the show, which also stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira, used nudity as an “important” plot point, and added it had “a purpose”. She said: "I think it’s important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her." Sydney’s comments come after she shared in an interview in January, how she would sometimes engage in a dialogue with Sam about if Cassie’s nudity was sometimes not “necessary”.

She told the Independent newspaper at the time: "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam: 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like: 'Okay, we don't need it.' I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."