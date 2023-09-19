The ‘Adulting’ squad is coming back for season 2

Showmax has confirmed that production has started on the second season of their hit adult drama series ‘Adulting’ and considering the cliff hanger they left viewers on, the move was expected. ‘Adulting’ is the first Showmax Original from multi-award-winning production company, Tshedza Pictures.

Season one of the adult drama series got viewers invested in the lives of Bonga (Thembinkosi Mthembu), fan-favourite Eric (Nhlanhla Kunene), Vuyani (Luthando BU Mthembu) and Mpho (Thabo Rammusi). ‘Adulting’ explores various male-related issues, such as fatherhood and the pressures men experience as they strive to succeed in today's society. Creators Phatu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon of Tshedza Pictures’ have also confirmed that the four lead cast, who have become viewer favourites, will be all returning for the new season.

Makwarela when speaking on what viewers can expect in the new season said “a fun show about good times and brotherhood, with lots of heart,” grounded in the migrant experience in Jozi, where “you leave your town of origin and come to Joburg as an adult and the friends you make in that time become your family.” Oh and if one thought the writers reached the roof in season one with all the raunchy things South African men get up to, buckle up as Gwydion has hinted at more eyebrow-raising moments. Season one ended with Bonga laying his eyes on the “love of his life” portrayed by actress Buhle Samuels.