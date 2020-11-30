'The Crown' gets more viewership than the real wedding of Charles and Diana

In a recent report, more viewers tuned in to watch season 4 of "The Crown" than Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s actually televised wedding in 1981. The Sun reported that 29 million people tuned in to Netflix to watch "The Crown", the latest of the royal family drama compared to the 28.4 million British people who watched Diana and Charles exchange their vows at St Paul's Cathedral on TV. The first episode of the new season sees rising star Emma Corrin as Diana, Josh O'Connor who plays opposite her as a young Prince Charles. Gillian Anderson plays the political role of Margaret Thatcher, while Olivia Colman reprised her regal role as the Queen. "The Crown" droppped earlier this month on the streaming platform, on November 4.

Netflix have yet to officially publish the viewing figures, but is set to publish on December 4, a month after its release date.

The Sun reported that everyone involved in the series is “totally thrilled”.

“There was more hype than ever on this year’s series, and arguably more pressure on all the cast, crew and writers, but the reviews have been almost unanimously rave - and this is reflected in the first week viewing figures.

“Execs have told a few of the key cast members, like Emma and Josh, and obviously everyone is thrilled. It’s an astonishing result,” reported the paper.

According to figures released by Netflix in January, a total of 73 million households worldwide have watched royal drama since it began in 2016.