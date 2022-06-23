The Duke of Hastings no more: Rege-Jean Page is not going back to Bridgerton

Rege-Jean Page has dismissed claims he is returning to 'Bridgerton'. The 34-year-old actor became a household name thanks to his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the Netflix period drama, but left before season two.

And though it was recently reported he was in talks to return for the third season of the show, he insisted there are no plans to do so, though he had a great time catching up with his former co-star Jonathan Bailey in Milan, Italy, recently. Sharing a photo of the two of them together during Fashion Week, he wrote on Instagram: “The boys are back in town. “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.).

I just think Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey 😪 pic.twitter.com/bg60uYZPS5 — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) June 21, 2022 “But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.” It was claimed over the weekend that the actor had been speaking to producers about a possible return. An insider said: “Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

“Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.” LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Rege-Jean Page attends the Opening Night Gala for "The Harder They Fall" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 6, 2021 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett/Netflix Rege-Jean has also been mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. But whatever happens, 2022 is set to be an “exciting year” for the actor.

The insider explained: “Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Rege, without a doubt.” Meanwhile, Rege-Jean previously compared leaving ‘Bridgerton’ to his last day of school. The actor explained: “You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have’, and then you do.”