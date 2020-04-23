'The Mandalorian' Season 3 already in the works

There's still six months before the debut of the second season of "The Mandalorian" happens, and it is being reported that the third season of the series from the "Star Wars" universe is already under development.

The pre-production has already begun on a third installment of the wildly popular Disney+ series, reports Variety.

Sources close to the production have confirmed that creator Jon Favreau has been "writing season 3 for a while". The art department, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang, has been creating concepts for the third part for the "past few weeks".

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the 'Mandalorian' in Season 3," said one source.

Another source said that the production design department began working on season 3 on April 20, saying that department requires "such a huge lead time" to explain why "the gears have started grinding really early on".