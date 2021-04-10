'The Nevers' is a new sci-fi fantasy show that is worth the watch

“The Nevers” is a new fantasy show from HBO that will keep viewers on the edge of their seat with each episode. Set in the Victorian period in London, “The Nevers” revolves around the Touched: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces - to make room for those whose history as we know it has no place. The best way I describe “The Nevers” is “Bridgerton” meets X-Men - the animated series not the slew of bad movies - with the way the Touched have to navigate the world with their newfound abilities.

The show does a great job at having a great mix of mystery, compelling characters and intrigue. In the first four episodes, I got to watch the show answer some questions while it raised more, making for a show that will keep a viewer interested.

Lead actress Laura, is engaging to watch and gives a lot of layers to Amalia who is very much a reluctant leader for the Touched, but her motives are kept very much under wraps.

The show overall is well directed with enough time spent on various characters that you can get emotionally invested in them. The action sequences are well-paced with the CGI being used effectively and very well done - especially for a TV show.

One thing about HBO they have budget and they makes sure their fantasy and sci-fi shows look top class.

I’m excited to see where the show will go since all the characters introduced in a couple of episodes have so much complexity.

The show runners and screenplay writers have set the groundwork for a show that is sure to keep many viewers clued to their screens.

Overall, “The Nevers” is a not-to-be-missed sci-fi show and will most likely be another hit series for HBO.

“The Nevers” episode one and two launch April 19 on Showmax, with a new episode to follow every Monday.