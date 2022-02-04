'The Tinder Swindler' is one wild ride

The new Netflix crime documentary ’The Tinder Swindler’ takes twists and turns that will have you wondering just how charming this “billionaire playboy“ must have been. “The Tinder Swindler” follows three women who all went on the popular dating app and matched with “Simon Leviev” who appeared to be the man of their dreams but ended up being a nightmare.

As with most trending things to watch these days, I had no plans of watching this crime documentary but after my Twitter timeline was filled with multiple people saying raving about it, I decided to see what the hype was about. And I must say, this is two hours of edge-of-your-seat viewing. I was sitting watching and wondering how our first victim, Cecilie Fjellhøy, didn’t see any red flags, and just jumped full steam into believing in indoda (a man) more than herself without questioning anything initially. Look, if a supposed heir to a billionaire empire would take me on a private jet for a second date and live lavish I wouldn’t say no either. However, the minute he starts asking me to send him money or take out a credit card because he’s in trouble then I draw the line.

How are we dining at 5 stars restaurants one day where the staff know you by name and the next day there are people out to get you, and you don’t have the cash flow to sort it out? And you expect someone who’s a regular shmegular person to bail you out. No ma’am. In the words of Anna Shay from “Bling Empire”, “there ain’t no d*** that good.“