The true-life story of a disgraced politician faking his death is brilliantly captured in ‘Stonehouse’

When real life proves to be too compelling, it catches the eye of filmmakers. It explains why a show like “The Crown” has wielded such high ratings and why movies like “Frost/Nixon”, “Charlie Wilson’s War” or “Primary Colours” attracted many eyeballs. Several weeks back, BritBox joined the bandwagon with “Stonehouse”, a three-part dramatised story of the life and times of disgraced labour minister John Stonehouse.

The series sees Matthew Macfadyen cast as the eponymous lead while Keeley Hawes slips into the skin of Stonehouse’s wife, Barbara. Before you start thinking of it being very “The Good Wife”-esque, it isn’t. It is set in the early ‘70s. In November 1974, Stonehouse disappeared from a luxury hotel in Florida. All that was left behind were his clothes, neatly stacked on the beach.

Hearts ached for Barbara and their three young kids as it was assumed that the MP for Walsall North had either drowned or was eaten by sharks. As the story delves deeper into Stonehouse, who was not short of confidence or charm, it becomes clear that he wasn’t a role model family man. In fact, his extramarital affair with Sheila Buckley, his secretary who was also a spy for the Czech Secret Service in the ‘60s, is exposed.

Macfadyen, who is revered for his role as Mr Darcy in Joe Wright's “Pride & Prejudice” in 2005, and continues to make waves as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession” (a role which has bagged him a Primetime Emmy Award, two Baftas as well as Screen Actors Guild Award), was blown away by John Preston’s script. At a recent media junket, he said: “John Preston’s scripts for ‘Stonehouse’ were brilliant. So there was no agonising over whether to take the role. It was such a blast to read. “I found it very funny, odd, moving and English. It’s gripping, hilarious and sad. A similar feel to the TV drama quiz I did in that it’s bizarre.

“John is very good at writing perfectly crafted scenes which swing along and are very nice to play. “There is also a rather poignant theme running all the way through this involving a boyhood memory that John Stonehouse carries with him when things are going wrong.” Going on his comments on Stonehouse, he clearly did his homework in understanding the character and what drove him.

Interestingly, this is the fourth time he shares the small screen with Hawes, they were previously in “Spooks”, “Ashes to Ashes” and “Death at a Funeral”. Emer Heatley as Sheila Buckley, Matthew Macfadyen as John Stonehouse and Keeley Hawes as Barbara Smith in a scene from the drama, “Stonehouse”. Picture: Supplied Also, this isn’t their first husband and wife role but it is unique in terms of the dynamics between the couple. He said: “There’s a line where Barbara says to him, ‘The trouble with you, John, is that you always want to be somebody you’re not.’ You cannot know what his motivations were. But there are parallels with current politicians.

“A disconnect between them doing their jobs and their idea of themselves. “You can spot it more easily now because we have 24-hour media and people are being interviewed all of the time.” Macfadyen added: “John Stonehouse was also ambitious and not without personal and professional vanity. Barbara also tolerated his roving eye.

“But, of course, this is a drama. It’s the script we’re shooting and it’s always odd talking about real people. In our story, that’s how we play it out.” In unpacking Stonehouse faking his death, the drama addresses the accompanying emotions of anger, betrayal and humiliation for not just his family but also for those who put so much trust in him.