‘The Wife’ is going on a production break in May

Fans of the The Wife are about to miss their weekly dose of the Zulu Brothers as the telenovela goes on a production break. Viewers recently had their first glimpse of Gaisang K Noge as Naledi, while the Majola brothers had more than they bargained for when they kidnapped a very pregnant Hlomu.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Wife has been serving up drama since it aired on the local streaming platform and almost always trends on Twitter. The cast have also gone on to scoop four DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards nominations: Rising Star (Kwenzo Ngcobo), Favourite Actor (Abdul Khoza, Bonko Khoza) and Favourite Actress (Zikhona Sodlaka). The Wife will be back on Showmax later in the year, giving them enough time to work on season three and also do an analysis of the past two seasons.

@UmamaKaNo said: “In their reflection they must realise that: 1) They don’t need popular actors, they need to continue with their unknown top tier actors 2) they don’t need porn, it takes away from the quality 3) they desperately need to strengthen and tighten their story line #TheWifeShowmax.” @MalevuMandisa added: “They must take a long break so they do justice to season 3. “This sprint they did with seasons 1 and 2 is part of the reason the show turned out so clumsy.”

Story continues below Advertisment

While the adaptation of Hlomu: The Wife by South African author and journalist Dudu Busani-Dube has been a hit with fans, there has been criticism, too. Produced by Stained Glass Productions, The Wife has been accused of not doing justice when it comes to the adaptation of the storyline and characters.