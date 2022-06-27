‘The Wife’ set to return in November

Stained Glass, the production house behind the popular Showmax telenovela “The Wife”, has confirmed that the show will return in November. Viewers are currently awaiting the third season of the show that always manages to top Twitter trends.

In the media statement issued, the production house confirmed that preproduction has begun, with the process of contracting actors and cast also having resumed. “We are currently in the preproduction phase that includes the contracting process for all cast and crew," read the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stained Glass TV (@stainedglasstv1) Stained Glass also went on to address speculation around the cast, which was sparked by reports by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

He recently reported on several changes to the cast of the popular telenovela. He reported that Zikhona Sodlaka (Mandisa), (Zandile) Khanyi Mbau, (Nkosana) Mondli Makhoba and (Hlomu) Mbali Mavimbela would be exiting the cast. TV: Zikhona Sodlaka leaving #TheWife



Prolific actress, who won Mzansi tv viewers’ hearts playing the loveable “Mandisa”, will not be returning for the new seasons.



Production on Season 3 of #TheWifeShowmax starts in August and expected to TX in November. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/WtbQnpdQYt — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 26, 2022 "All our principal actors have been confirmed to be part of ‘The Wife’ for season three," read the statement. Stained Glass, on their Instagram post, tagged their season one and two cast members. Stained Glass' statement follows Multichoice's statement to IOL Entertainment regarding Mphela’s report that lead actress Mavimbela would be leaving.

“No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season three,” said Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice’s executive head of programming. Meanwhile, the cast of “The Wife” had a victorious night at the Dstv Viewers Mzansi Choice Awards, held at the weekend. Abdul walked away with Favourite Actor, the Class Act alumni’s recent role as Nqoba has been a hit among viewers. Bonko bagged the bragging rights to Favourite Actor. His dashing smile and good looks saw him warm his way to viewers' hearts as Qhawe.

