'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic didn't sing on his country songs

"Tiger King" Joe Exotic didn't write the music he sings on the Netflix docuseries, his TV producer Rick Kirkham has revealed. The controversial GW Zoo owner's musical efforts were featured in the hugely popular Netflix docuseries such as the track "Here Kitty Kitty", which includes lyrics accusing his nemesis, Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, of murdering her missing former husband Don Lewis and feeding him to her tigers. The accompanying music video saw a Carole lookalike feeding flesh to Joe's own tigers. Journalist Rick Kirkham - who was filming his own reality series about Joe's life on GW Zoo and is part of the Netflix docuseries has now spilled that all the songs were recorded by country duo The Clinton Johnson Band - which was comprised of Vince Johnson and the late Danny Clinton - and Joe simply lip-synced to them. In an interview with Variety, Rick said: "One time, Joe got a little bit drunk and high, and we actually coaxed him into singing part of one of the songs. He couldn't even hold a tune.

"It was just so ludicrous. It was a big joke within the crew and staff that it wasn't him [singing in the videos] - but he was damned insistent to anyone and everyone, including us and my studio crew, that that was him."

Vince and Danny were given the task of writing the songs by Joe, who would give them the subject matter, and were not aware that he was going to perform them without giving them any credit.

Vince had said: "It was a couple of months and two or three songs [into the collaboration] when I was on YouTube one night and just happened to look up Joe Exotic.

"And there he was, lip-syncing and acting like the ghost of Elvis [in these music videos].

"He bamboozled me about his reality show - that it was coming soon and he would make everything right as rain. I just wanted the proper credit."

Vince recently revealed he and his bandmate recorded 20 songs themed around big cats before Danny passed away from a heart-related illness in October.

Whilst the producer Eric Goode revealed they had cut a whole scene about the songs.

He said: "We cut a really good scene about that. Joe even said, 'Of course not every singer sings all his songs, that's just how it's done.'

"His take on it was funny - that you could be a musician and a singer and not sing."

Joe - real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage - is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire, relating to his plan to have Carole assassinated, and 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Carole has never faced any charges relating to the disappearance of her former husband.