True crime documentary ‘Imibuzo’ set to unpack Flabba’s controversial death

Streaming platform Showmax has released the teaser for “Imibuzo”, a true crime documentary anthology that interrogates the lingering questions around some of South Africa’s biggest news stories from the past decade. The first episode, which airs on May 8, will revisit the 2015 murder of Nkululeko Habedi, better known as Flabba, who was best known as part of the multi-award-winning hip hop group, Skwatta Kamp.

Flabba was stabbed to death in his Alexandra home by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele. Manqele was released on parole last year after serving eight years in prison. The new documentary will see family, friends, Skatta Kamp members, journalists, investigators and legal experts give their first-hand accounts of what really happened.

A press release from Showmax added: “Imibuzo is being produced by POP24, who made the reality series ‘This Body Works For Me’, which topped the Showmax Top 20 and Twitter trends charts. “POP24 also co-produced the Safta-nominated true crime anthology ‘Huisgenoot: Ware Lewensdramas’.” New episodes will drop every Monday until July 10. Following the premiere, subsequent episodes will reinvestigate highly publicised cases, like the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

She was eight-months pregnant when she went missing in 2020 after visiting her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, and was found dead four days later. It’ll also look at the Enyobeni Tavern massacre, where 21 people died, many of them underage; the murder of LGBTQIA+ musician and activist Lindokuhle Cele, who was stabbed 21 times in a shop in uMlazi by someone he knew; and Sibusiso Mpungose, who was found guilty of murdering his three biological children as well as his stepdaughter (all under 16 years old). Zinzi Velelo, POP24’s head of content, said: “The news cycle is shorter than ever these days, but our new interviews on ‘Imibuzo’ show that these stories have had a lasting impact on everyone involved.