WATCH: 5 inspiring short stories on YouTube released by National Geographic

National Geographic has released a set of 5 short documentary films, inspired by The Nobel Prize, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel. The films are available on the National Geographic YouTube channel and each film each gives centre stage to the legacy of a different Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. These films celebrate the impact and influence of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates around the world and include "An Unfinished Symphony" which showcases the South African, Miagi Orchestra, which is inspired by the work and legacy of Nelson Mandela. Other films in the series are "Lost and Found", "Into the Fire", "The Lost Forest" and "Still Human". "The Lost Forest" follows the remarkable team of climate change scientists that embarked on an extraordinary mission in Mozambique for which they won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

The perseverance of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kamal Hussein, who reunited thousands of Rohingya families after the scourge of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar is captured in "Lost and Found".

"Into the Fire" shows the remarkable work of Hana Khider, who led an all-female team of deminers in an area ravaged by ISIS.

The unflinching tenacity of amputee Makur Diet in war-torn South Sudan is encapsulated in "Still Human" which documents his devotion to helping others with similar injuries.

Evert van der Veer, Vice President, Media Networks at The Walt Disney Company Africa said these documentaries, pay tribute to the strength of the human spirit and the remarkable work of these people.

“Each in their own way, made a positive impact on the world. To receive a Nobel Peace Prize is one of the highest honours for making a long lasting contribution to humanity. These films also show the tremendous impact that these recipients continue to inspire in their different societies," vab der Veer.

Watch the trailers here: