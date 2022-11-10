Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: ‘Blood & Water’ season 3 trailer offers plenty of ‘vaabes’

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo, Khosi Ngema as Fikele Bhele, and Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3. Picture: Neo Baepi/Netflix

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo, Khosi Ngema as Fikele Bhele, and Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3. Picture: Neo Baepi/Netflix

Published 1h ago

Share

The official trailer for season three of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” has dropped and judging from it, fans are in for a roller-coaster of a ride.

After season two’s cliffhanger, fans may finally be getting some answers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Season three is set to launch on the streaming platform on November 22 and will see the Parkhurst faves back for another school term, where new tensions and dramas unfold.

In what is perhaps the darkest season yet, the lives of the Parkhurst teens and their parents unravel as their quest for the truth becomes more dangerous than ever.

This season secrets, pasts and disturbing involvements will be unpacked.

More on this

“Lines are crossed and questionable choices are made as our favourite sisters Puleng and Fikile uncover deeper secrets that leave them questioning everything they thought they knew.

“Tragedies will shake families, horrific uncoverings will leave you silent and heroic actions among our beloved teens may bring some clarity to the truth,” read a press statement from the streaming giant.

Created by Nosipho Dumisa, and directed by Mmabatho Montsho, fans can expect the usual Parkhurst “vaabes”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Returning to the cast is the popular Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel and Natasha Thahane, among others.

The show is produced by Gambit Films and executive produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer.

Watch the trailer here.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment’s digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

NetflixJohannesburg EntertainmentArtistsStreaming2022Mzansi Rise

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal