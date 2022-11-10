WATCH: ‘Blood & Water’ season 3 trailer offers plenty of ‘vaabes’

The official trailer for season three of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” has dropped and judging from it, fans are in for a roller-coaster of a ride. After season two’s cliffhanger, fans may finally be getting some answers.

Season three is set to launch on the streaming platform on November 22 and will see the Parkhurst faves back for another school term, where new tensions and dramas unfold. In what is perhaps the darkest season yet, the lives of the Parkhurst teens and their parents unravel as their quest for the truth becomes more dangerous than ever. This season secrets, pasts and disturbing involvements will be unpacked.

“Lines are crossed and questionable choices are made as our favourite sisters Puleng and Fikile uncover deeper secrets that leave them questioning everything they thought they knew. “Tragedies will shake families, horrific uncoverings will leave you silent and heroic actions among our beloved teens may bring some clarity to the truth,” read a press statement from the streaming giant. Created by Nosipho Dumisa, and directed by Mmabatho Montsho, fans can expect the usual Parkhurst “vaabes”.

Returning to the cast is the popular Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel and Natasha Thahane, among others. The show is produced by Gambit Films and executive produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer. Watch the trailer here.

