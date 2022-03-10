WATCH: 'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer has finally dropped and it’s juicy

Imagine walking into a ballroom and then your mother loudly announces that you are intending to find a wife? Well, that’s exactly what happens to Anthony Bridgerton, who recoils in shock as his mother makes the announcement in a room crammed with the city’s thirstiest singletons who are all vying to catch the eye of an appropriate suitor before the season is over and living happily ever after.

Everyone immediately stops what they are doing and the ladies (and their just as thirsty mothers) quickly realise what this means and rush to get your attention. Oh, “Bridgerton”, how long we have waited for your return and how delighted we are that we will meet the beloved characters of the hit series again. Set in 19th-century Regency Era, England, the series continues where it left off with the first season and instead of the Duke of Hastings being the focus, it’s now time for Viscount Anthony Bridgerton to shine.

Season two is based on the second book of the series by Julia Quinn, titled “The Viscount Who Loved Me”. Anthony, who is portrayed by Jonathan Bailey, is the eldest Bridgerton brother, and the time has come for him to get married. His rakish ways must come to an end – the time for dalliances and sexual escapades with women deemed to be undesirable is over. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of “Bridgerton”. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix This season we will meet the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who will be the envy of Le Bon Ton.

Like Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) last season, their every move is watched and the ladies (and their mothers) would do anything to knock them off their perch and grab the Viscount for themselves (and their daughters). The sisters will be a challenge for the Viscount. He initially has interest in Edwina, but he can’t help his attraction to her meddling and protective elder sister, Kate. The season will have a “will they or won’t they” theme, and like the Duke and Daphne last season, we can’t wait to be frustrated at the love angst of it all.

Story continues below Advertisment

Season one ended on a cliffhanger after viewers found out that Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is Lady Whistledown. Will anyone find out her secret? How many wigs will the Queen have this season? Will Eloise finally have her coming-out party in society? And what really happened to Anthony that made him fear falling in love? I guess we have to wait until Friday, March 25, 2022, to find out what happens.