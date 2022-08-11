WATCH: Here we go again, trailer drops for ‘Somizi and Mohale: End of the Road’

If you thought “Mohale: On the Record” would be the last dose of reality TV centred around media personality Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s failed relationship, think again. On Wednesday, Showmax dropped the first trailer of its unauthorised documentary, “Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road”.

The streaming platform has stood by Motaung and Mhlongo’s relationship, through thick and thin giving viewers a glimpse into the whirlwind relationship. “Somizi & Mohale: The Union”, “Living The Dream With Somizi S5”, “Mohale: On the Record” and now they bring viewers “Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road”. All previous titles have struck gold, with soaring numbers on Twitter and Showmax upon their release.

One would have thought that Motaung telling his side of the story in his 51-minute tell-all would have been the end to all the mudslinging viewers have been subjected to. The documentary will draw on MultiChoice’s extensive archive footage of the couple. Nothing new is being offered to viewers except for interviews from several celebrities and personalities. Actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, author Jackie Phamotse, podcaster Sol Phenduka, musician Langa Mavuso, Peace Maphalu, Prof Cameron Modisane, Tshiamo Modisane, MaBlerh, Lumko Johnson, Yaya Mavundla, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s Sandisiwe Mbhele weigh in on the couple’s relationship.

Teddy Geldart, once again, will be holding the reins to the latest Showmax production associated with Mhlongo and Motuang. He has directed S5 of “Living The Dream With Somizi”, “Mohale: On the Record'” and 2021 Safta nominee “Lebo M: Coming Home”. “Somizi and Mohale: End Of The Road” will premiere on August 25. Watch the trailer below: