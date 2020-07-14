WATCH: 'Life With Kelly Khumalo' drops first trailer

Local songstress Kelly Khumalo will be lighting up our screens in August with her brand new offering, "Life With Kelly Khumalo".

The Showmax Original reality show will showcase Khumalo's life like never before.

Produced by BarLeader, the company behind "Being Bonang", "Somizi & Mohale: The Union", and 2020’s other breakout reality series, "Kwa Mam’Mkhize" - this series will be no different in bringing the ups and downs of reality TV.

A household name by 21, now with over 1.7m followers on Instagram alone, Khumalo has been named Best Female Artist at the South African Music Awards, sold millions of albums, and opened for Grammy winner Missy Elliott.

But in recent years, Kelly has made headlines for more than just her undeniable talent, like her turbulent relationship with her son’s father, hip hop star Jub Jub; the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of her daughter’s father, Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa; and her recent "divorce" from her sister, Zandie.