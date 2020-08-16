WATCH: Music brings to life the story of police brutality in 'Marikana The Musical'

The South African State Theatre (SAST) is currently streaming the critically-acclaimed “Marikana The Musical” in commemoration of the eighth anniversary of one of the most tragic events in the history of South Africa. The compelling theatre piece is available on the State Theatre’s YouTube channel until September 6. "Marikana The Musical" is an adaption by the renowned playwright and director, Aubrey Sekhabi, from the book titled “We are Going to Kill Each Other Today: The Marikana Story.” Penned by prominent South African writers, Thanduxolo Jika, Felix Dlangamandla, Lucas Ledwaba, Sebabatso Mosamo, Athandwa Saba and Leon Sadiki, the show follows the tragic events of 16 August 2012, where 44 lives were lost during a shoot-out between the miners and the police. The shows features Mzansi’s heavy weights including Meshack “ Mavuso, Aubrey Poo, Emma Mmekwa, Siyasanga Papu and Mpho “Mckenzie” Matome.

“Marikana the Musical” was last seen on stage in 2017 at the State Theatre follwoing a showstopping premiere in 2014.

The show won six Naledi Awards out of 18 unprecedented nominations in 2015.

Elaborating on the decision to stream "Marikana the Musical", assistant director Tshepo Ratona said:” This is a very sensitive story and it has a national interest. As a country we wanted to know what had happened (on that fateful day).

“As any nation would, our people looked to art for healing and catharsis and it’s very much in our nature as South Africans to respond to tragedy with song and dance.“

The cast of Marikana the Musical. Picture: SanMarie/Supplied

On what can be expected from the show, Ratona explained: “The same grappling emotion and mood is embodied in the play and its exciting theatrical spectacles can now be witnessed from the comfort of their own homes and in their terms.

He continued: “The play still carry the dignifying commemoration towards the miners who lost their lives, so as expected the audience should prepare to be thrilled by its song and dance whilst they are also reminded of those tragic moments in detail and have a prayerful and deep homage to the fallen heroes.”

Shedding light on some of the highlights the show to life, Ratona expressed: “The primary phase of putting together the play, the visit to the massacre site and the families, the introduction to the story itself through the authors of the book we adapted.

"This was the most humbling part of staging the production, meeting the people and feeling the story from their hearts, walking the grounds on which they fought."

“The assembling of a capable and willing cast, the mood of working on our first run, how the entire production staff observed each moment and treated the story with the dignity it deserved.

“And telling the story in our South African way, its unique music and movement,” he added.

Click here to stream the compelling theatre production “Marikana the Musical.”