WATCH: Netflix's hilarious 'How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding' trailer

The trailer for the much anticipated holiday series has dropped, and from the looks of it, viewers will be rolling on the floor in laughter. Streaming platform, Netflix dropped the trailer to the Ramaphakela siblings new 3-part mini-series, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” which premieres on Netflix on December 16. Starring some of South Africa’s well known faces like Thando Thabethe, Saint Seseli, Rami Chuene and Trevor Gumbi, the romantic comedy is filled with copious amounts of well-timed jokes. Produced by Burnt Onion Productions the mini-series is set against the backdrop of Beauty’s (Thando Thabethe) Christmas wedding, Tumi Sello (Busisiwe Lurayi), Beauty’s older, troublesome sister’s shenanigans come to life, quite literally ruining her sister’s well-thought-out wedding. From the inappropriate ‘drunkle’, Malome Shadrack (Desmond Dube), to judgemental aunties, resentful siblings and closely guarded family secrets, “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” offers up hilarious tropes that families around the world over can relate to.

The combined force of the ensemble cast, witty scripts, glorious Johannesburg vistas, and gripping storylines make for a compelling festive season watch.

Executive Producer, Rethabile Ramaphakela said: “I don’t think the African continent has seen a Christmas show quite like this before.

“What makes ’How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding’ so great is the fact that every single person across Mzansi and the world can relate to at least one of the many colourful characters from the show and we’re excited to showcase our creativity on a global service like Netflix.

“Knowing that this will be available in 190 countries is incredible and we cannot wait to see how the audience receives it,” said Ramaphakela.

It also stars Clementine Mosimane as Dineo Sello, Yonda Thomas as Khaya Manqele, Sandile Mahlangu as Sbu Twala, Motlatsi Mafatshe as Themba Twala, Charmaine Mtinta as Valencia Twala, Nandi Nyembe as Gogo Twala, Keketso Semoko as aunt Moipone and Rami Chuene portrays aunt Grace.

Watch the trailer here:

Catch “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” from December 16 on Netflix.