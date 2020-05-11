WATCH: Netflix's SA teen drama series ‘Blood & Water’ drops trailer

Netflix is ready to launch its second original African series, "Blood & Water", a coming-of-age mystery drama set in Cape Town. The series is expected to launch globally on May 20. The gripping teen drama series follows the exploits of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, played by Ama Qamata, as she engineers her transfer to the prestigious Parkhurst College, to investigate the cold case of the abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met. "Blood & Water" is directed by one of Mzansi's renowned black female directors, the award-winning Nosipho Dumisa (Best Director, Fantasia International Film Festival) and produced by Gambit Films led by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer as producers, with Daryne Joshua & Travis Taute as co-directors and writers and Simon Beesley as the lead editor. In her search, Puleng meets an alluring Fikile “Fiks’’ Bhele from a nearby private school, played by Khosi Ngema, who makes her acting debut. Joining the female leads is Thabang Molaba playing Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo, a resident bad boy and high school heartthrob, struggling to live up to his father's high expectations.

In her on-going search Puleng finds an ally and assistant investigator in Wade, played by Dillon Windvogel (Arendsvlei), while also having to handle the opinionated Wendy Dlamini, who at times is a bit too ‘woke’, played by Natasha Thahane of the award-winning female prison series "Lockdown".

Commenting on the series, Dumisa said: ”'Blood & Water' presented us with the opportunity to bring a mixture of fresh new faces alongside seasoned actors. After seeing hundreds of actors and newcomers from both Cape Town and Johannesburg, we’re excited to be a part of opening up the industry.”

Mzansi's crème de la crème of the TV and film industry Gail Mabalane, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Arno Greef, Getmore Sithole, Xolile Tshabalala, Sandi Schultz, Monique Rockman, Ryle De Morny and Cindy Mahlang are listed on the acting credits.

Watch the trailer below: