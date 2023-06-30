WATCH: Rising stars Kgosi Flietor, Mxolisi Nodom and Noxolo Dlamini talk playing siblings on 'iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’

This Youth Month, Netflix debuted the reboot of award-winning film “iNumber Number”. “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” includes a cast of A-Listers and rising stars, who claim their space in the movie.

In the new instalment baddest buddy-cop duo, Chili (S’dumo Mtshali) and Shoes (Presley Chweneyagae), return to the streets of Jozi with their badges and unorthodox way of fighting organised crime. Similar to the first instalment, Chilli and his cop partner, Shoes are back and set out to crack the biggest gold heist in African history. In order to try and crack the biggest gold heist, Chilli infiltrates the Gold Gang, made up of siblings Dimo (Noxolo Dlamini), Seeng (Kgosi Flietor) and Dikeledi (Mxolisi Nodom).

“I'd like to believe we are siblings that don’t fight,” Flietor told IOL Entertainment. “We hold hands, we fight against other people, we don’t fight amongst each other, we fight crime together, we are those siblings. The bond was natural, it didn't need to be forced. It didn't need to be worked on hard,” added Flietor. Dlamini, Flietor and Nodom are fast becoming names in the industry to look out for and in the movie they got to work closely with the notable Clementine Mosimane.

“I was very young when I used to watch Sdumo, Mam Clementine and Brenda Ngxoli on TV and now I’m here with all of them,” reflected Nodom on the unbelievable experience. Flietor remembers how Mosimane was welcoming and humble even before production had actually started. “She’s there to literally give back as she is there already. “She’s now passing it on and she’s not uptight about it, she’s not sitting in a corner, saying you will figure it out, she is helping you without knowing who you are.”

Nodom is one of the first deaf actors in Africa and has an interpreter. Dlamini noted that not knowing sign language made her feel bad as she should be able to communicate with everyone in the room. “I know English, isiZulu, Sesotho and I can communicate in those languages, yet I don’t know how to communicate in sign language,” said Dlamini who has been left wanting to know how after working with Nodom. Flietor also lamented Dlamini’s sentiments and added that the experiences opened up his mind to a lot of things, such as being aware that Nodom was unable to lip read when he has a mask on.