WATCH: Sophie Turner roasts Joe Jonas for 'sticking his fingers' in co-stars and supermodel exes

Sophie Turner quipped that her husband Joe Jonas failed to impress his exes by "sticking his fingers" in them as well as his "toe-curlingly lame" purity ring on Netflix's “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”. The former “Game of Thrones” star laid into her other half on the comedy special, which sees Joe, 32, and his siblings and Jonas Brothers bandmates, Kevin, 34, and Nick, 29, ridiculed by their partners.

Sophie joked of the siblings' rings they wore as a sign of their chastity: "No, the rings weren’t a good idea. “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. “This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021 Joe briefly dated fellow Disney and “Camp Rock” co-star Demi Lovato in 2010, and had a whirlwind five-month romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 26, in 2015, before meeting “The One”, Sophie. And she quipped: “Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings, he was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two. "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella.

"Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger fit me. And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.” The 25-year-old actress then took aim at her spouse's acting skills. She laughed: “I said when I started acting that I would never date an actor, and after I saw 'Camp Rock 2' I knew it was safe to date Joe."

Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, 35, and Nick's other half Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, also got the chance to savage their husbands. Priyanka confessed that she would marry 38-year-old Thor hunk Chris Hemsworth if he ever became single. She joked: "I wouldn't want to marry anyone else unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single."

Danielle, meanwhile, poked fun at snubbing her now-husband's advances. She quipped: “I basically ignored him the whole time, which he loved because he said it reminded him of his mom.” The likes of Pete Davidson, Blake Shelton and John Legend also roasted the pop trio, and they even had a go at one another.

Ahead of the show hitting the streaming platform, Nick had joked: "I definitely booked therapy for Monday morning." And Joe was particularly worried about what Sophie had planned. Kevin said: "I've heard rumours of what Sophie has planned for you Joe and I don't even...