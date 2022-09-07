WATCH: The trailer for Akin Omotoso’s ‘The Brave Ones’ has dropped

Streaming platforms have taken the once niche horror/supernatural genre and turned it into popular culture with audiences around the globe lapping up the content. We’ve witnessed this trend with “Lucifer”, “Brand New Cherry Flavour”, “Dead Places”, “Stranger Things”, “Warrior Nun”, “American Horror Story”, “Kings of Jo’burg” and “DAM”.

Writer and director Akin Omotoso joins this expanding world with “The Brave Ones”, which drops on September 16. And he has secured a dream cast for the six-part episode, which has been shot in Johannesburg, with Saftas award-winning actor Bonko Khoza (“The Wife”), Yule Masiteng, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Tony Kgoroge, Keke Mphuthi, Nomalanga Nkosi, Zamani Mbatha, Pheello Kotelo, Anelisa Phewa, Otto Nobela and Lindani Nkosi. The story centres on Ntsiki Gasa (played by Sthandile Nkosi), who has no idea that her life is about to be upended following the death of her sister.

As such, she battles her enemies and seeks vengeance by tapping into her newly-found ancient power. However, the Mbatha family – in particular Ayanda (Nomalanga Nkosi) and Luthando (Tony Kgoroge) – stymie her efforts. And they are a toxic combination of ruthless and morally-bankrupt. This series explores three parallel worlds: the living, the unborn and the dead. Combined, they form the tree of life, which shows the magic behind the birth of the brave.

The series is produced by Ochre Media and has Rolie Nikiwe,Tosh Gitonga and Stephina Zwane joining Omotoso as directors. In a recent interview with Omotoso, the Nigerian filmmaker sang the praises of the entire cast and struggled to contain his excitement over this project as it taps into a childhood interest in African folklore. “The Brave Ones” will be available for streaming from Friday, September 16.