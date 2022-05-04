WATCH: Viewers are here for Somizi’s tell-all on season 5 of ‘Living the Dream with Somizi’

Somizi Mhlongo has bounced back from last year’s ominous threat of being cancelled and is living his dream once again. As a public figure, he faced the full wrath of Mzansi when allegations of abuse were made against him by his then estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the time, the people were incensed by the escalating gender-based violence statistics and the claims made left SA divided as Somizi was a fan favourite and media darling. Honestly, once that can of worms was opened, it created ripples of discord. Fans took sides; so, too, did celebrities and the corporate world. Somizi’s involvement with “SA Idols” and Metro FM ground to a halt.

He was treated like a social pariah as the respective shows felt the unresolved issue made him too big a liability. Of course, the TV channel and radio station, respectively, issued a politically correct statement explaining his absence, which, in absolving them, threw him under the bus. But that dark chapter lasted a minute.

Story continues below Advertisment

And Somizi’s absence was felt, where it hurts most – the audience ratings. And it wasn’t long before they were knocking on Somizi’s door once again. Right now, he’s reclaimed his throne, so to speak.

Story continues below Advertisment

Somizi is returning as a judge on the 18th season of “Idols SA”, which sees Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi replaced by artist Thembi Seete and rapper-producer JR Bogopa. Last month, his talk show “Downtime with Somizi” debuted on 1Magic with A-list guests joining him. And today, the first episode of season five of “Living the Dream with Somizi” has dropped on Showmax.

Story continues below Advertisment

Of course, fans are chomping at the bit for Somizi to tell his side of the story. The first episode starts with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations. This is followed by a frank video call with Vusi Nova, where they discuss how Somizi feels and some of Mohale’s claims about Somizi’s sex life.

If you have not seen the trailer as yet, “Lockdown” star Lorcia Cooper pulls no punches when she asks him: “Did you hit him?” And Somizi unpacks the journey he has been through, expanding on the learning curves of that what-doesn’t-kill-you-makes-you-stronger experience. @somizi recently tweeted: “I’m hosting some friends and family for a watch pyjama dinner to preview #LTDWSOMIZI … it’s been a long road to this moment… niReady??”

I’m hosting some friends and family for a watch pyjama dinner to preview #LTDWSOMIZI … it’s been a long road to this moment… niReady?? pic.twitter.com/0K072158Ux — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 3, 2022 In the meantime, fans seem to be in full support of Somizi’s tell-all on the show. Below are a few comments on Twitter: @sibumabena wrote: “My heart! Seeing @somizi so happy gives me true joy ❤️ seeing @ramichuene and @Mogheling_z joyously and genuinely celebrate with Somizi makes me reeeeaaalllyy appreciate the position I’m in to be part of the creation of such priceless moments 😭❤️ #LTDWSOMIZI screening.”

My heart!



Seeing @somizi so happy gives me true joy ❤️ seeing @ramichuene and @Mogheling_z joyously and genuinely celebrate with Somizi makes me reeeeaaalllyy appreciate the position I’m in to be part of the creation of such priceless moments 😭❤️ #LTDWSOMIZI screening. pic.twitter.com/FxZuNqqdWS — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) May 4, 2022 @Thembithemedium wrote: “You are not reading this by accident. This is your confirmation that everything is going to be alright. “God is making a way for you right now. #LTDWSOMIZI” You are not reading this by accident. This is your confirmation that everything is going to be alright. God is making a way for you right now. #LTDWSOMIZI — Thembi_Nyathi (@Thembithemedium) May 4, 2022 “One thing about Somizi he is an ICON in the entertainment industry, and very unapologetic about his hustle, forever pushing through any obstacles.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#LTDWSOMIZI,” added @_Thembalihle_