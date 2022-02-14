WATCH: ’Young, Famous & African' trailer finally drops

THE much-anticipated official trailer for the African reality show, “Young, Famous & African” has dropped- and it ticks all the right boxes. The seven-episode Netflix show follows the OTT lives of star celebrities from across the continent, such as actress and singer Khanyi Mbau, rapper Nadia Nakai, musician Diamond Platnumz, along with Annie Macaulay-Idibia, 2Baba, Zari the Boss Lady, Naked DJ, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube and Kayleigh Schwark and promises viewers top-tier entertainment.

It’s a glitzy reality series, aka a real-life soap opera, which looks at rivalries, new friendships and romantic connections forming, to stories that made the headlines and the delicious tea being spilled, these African stars will give viewers an intimate insider look into their glamorous lives as they navigate the City of Gold, Joburg, South Africa. It is produced by Urban Brew Studios with co-creators and executive producers, Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde. Amankwa said the show is an exclusive look into the lives of Africa’s top celebs and socialites.

"’Young, Famous & African’ is a depiction of a world that has never been seen before, highlighting authentic stories and unrivalled access to some of the most celebrated celebrities. “This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the UK. there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that has been propelled in the media for years. “’Young, Famous & African’ presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it,” she said.

Joshua Hill said that “Young, Famous & African” is a wild luxury ride, a trip that is worth the time. “We are thrilled to have been a part of this amazing show, it is wonderful to be able to show a different side of Africa to the world and highlight the amazing people we have on our continent. Cast member, Zari the Boss Lady, who hails from Uganda said she was excited for viewers to see how much of themselves they poured into the show.

“We’re showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. ’Young, Famous & African’ will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives,” she said. The show was shot in Joburg and the cast, who are all friends and who are well connected are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames and reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright in their careers and social lives. As viewers we are expecting a layered and nuanced show, one that’s not just about their success as entertainers and business people, but a show that reminds us that they are human and there will be times when they are vulnerable.