WATCH: Youth Day thriller ‘Collision’ anchored by stellar South African cast

Netflix has been investing in bespoke content for the African continent and, in particular, South African audiences. On Freedom Day, the streaming platform released “Silverton Siege”. Directed by Mandla Dube, the movie received high praise for its surreal execution of a true-life event and stellar casting.

The opening frames were of the three freedom fighters dodging gunfire after their mission is sabotaged and the police close in on them. It was uncomfortable to watch as it harked back to a time when democracy was a hope, not a reality. You ache for these characters, who are in a desperate situation. But there is an unmistakable fire in their belly and a tenacity that refuses to be extinguished by the possibility of death or an arrest. On Thursday, Netflix announced the Youth Day suspense-thriller, “Collision”.

A scene from the Youth Day drama-thriller, Collision. Picture: Netflix The movie follows several story arcs that dovetail as issues of violence, racism and xenophobia surface. With South Africa one evening away from welcoming democracy, the lives of several individuals are irrevocably changed by events. In downtown Johannesburg, an army veteran’s daughter is trapped in the boot of a notorious gangster. In a different part of down, the seemingly-perfect daughter of a spaza show owner is hiding a dark secret - one that has life-changing ramifications.

As the title suggests, these incidents, at some point, snowball into utter chaos as the dots are connected. True to form, the casting for this movie that explores the dark and dingy underbelly of Johannesburg, doesn’t disappoint either. In fact, fans will get giddy by just looking at the names attached to it. At the helm, we have Vuyo Dabula, Langley Kirkwood and Tessa Jubber, who slip into the skin of Bra Sol, Johan Greser and Diana Greser, respectively.

The rest of the cast includes Mpho Sebeng, Siphesihle Vazi and Zoey Sneedon as Thando, Cecil and Nicki, respectively. Samke Makhoba and Pheello Kheto also star as a father-daughter duo while Thamsanqa Booi plays shop owner Adze. Directed by Fabien Martorell, this film promises plenty of action while also striking a chord with audiences with its relatable subject matter.