YouTube removes PewDiePie video attacking top kids' channel

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

YouTube has removed a video posted by popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for violating its guidelines around child safety. In the video, the popular YouTuber attacked popular children's channel Cocomelon's content and poked fun at kids who watch the videos, reports The Verge. "Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. “Following a review, we've removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behaviour,'' the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying on Thursday. The company also said that it had started to see increased harassment of Cocomelon in the wake of the PewDiePie video being posted.

Earlier, the YouTube star produced another controversial track targeting another popular platform.

In 2018, PewDiePie released Bitch Lasagna -- originally titled T-Series Diss Track -- when Bollywood channel T-Series.

The track was accused for being very racially discriminating against Indians in general.

YouTube decided to take down the "Coco" video to prevent similar harassment of Cocomelon, which was created by a middle-aged Korean-American couple in Southern California.

Recently beauty YouTuber James Charles has came under fire online for his “insensitive” fake pregnancy shoot and YouTube video.

The YouTuber shared a video documenting himself experiencing the “challenges” of being pregnant for a day.

The video was inspired by fellow influencer and friend, Laura Mellado.

“In today's video, I'm trying something I'll never get to experience, being pregnant! My best friend Laura is pregnant with her second baby so she challenged me to be pregnant for 24 hours to see if I was strong enough to go through what she does,” said Charles in the beginning of the video.

As if he was anticipating the backlash, the star also made a disclaimer telling fans it was “in no way shape or form to make fun of, to make light of pregnancy and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it”.