Zendaya as Rue on "Euphoria". Picture: HBO

Zendaya has thanked her fans for "receiving her work with an open heart" after the season finale of "Euphoria" aired. The 22-year-old actress - who plays Rue in the HBO drama - posted a lengthy message on social media as the first season aired its final eighth episode.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have a lot to say, and I don't know how to get it out, or even process these last 8 weeks but I'll try. I'm so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I've gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I've found in it, and the people that we've been able to connect with and speak to through it.

We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honour to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people.

"From my brilliant cast mates, H&MU, Costume Design, Cinematographers, ADs, Producers, the whole crew, each of you have inspired me and pushed me to be better everyday. Sam, thank you for trusting me with the most honest parts of yourself and bringing Rue into my life, for both of you, I'm forever grateful.

Alright I could do this forever. But you get the idea, I'm thankful for a lot. And also for all of you out there for receiving our work with an open heart. Can't wait to do it all again! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously confessed she wants to "push herself" with her movie work and try her hand at different elements of the filming industry including directing.

She said: "I don't want to live in a box. I want to be able to push myself. I think before I was feeling too comfortable, so I want to prove to others - and myself - that I can do it. I just want to continue to do what I love, and that's acting. It brings me joy, and as long as I can continue to do that and tell stories, I'll be good."