Zendaya in "Euphoria". Picture: HBO

In our search for something new, great and groundbreaking, we have to go through a lot of nonsense. That’s what I have been doing these past few weeks trying to find a show that will be worth my and your time, a show that you could sink your teeth into and actually want to talk to people about.



I’m a fan of simple storytelling. Not everything needs to be so complex that I have to dive into production notes and interviews with the creators of the show to get exactly what’s going on.





So I recently started watching HBO’s new drama, "Euphoria", which stars Zendaya in her very first serious dramatic role.

It’s a departure from the Disney world she has been a constant fixture in, be it the Disney Channel or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.





I have watched the first four episodes (thanks to screener privileges from HBO) and, whoa, what a journey.





The show is about a group of high school pupils navigating love and friendship in a world of drugs, sex, gender identity, parenting, trauma and social media. It deals with a lot of teenage angst.





It’s a coming-of-age story that may bother some because it really shows everything today’s youth are doing. It’s bold, brash and lays it all bare.





There are some uncomfortable moments when watching the show. It’s very much NSFW.





I won’t spoil it for you, but I think it’s a must-watch show and one of the definitive stories being told in 2019.





It kind of reminded me of "The Girl From St Agnes", but this is more graphic.





"Euphoria" pushes the boundaries and makes you think, without it being a chore.





It’s also great to see Zendaya in a role where she gets to prove that she can be in a drama and act the hell out of a character.



