Zozibini Tunzi, Trevor Noah, AKA set for 'Africa Day Benefit' concert

Local and international the likes of US actor Idris Elba, the reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, and former Isibaya actress Nomzamo Mbatha will come together for "Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home." The two-hour concert will help will raise funds to support food and health needs for children and families in Africa affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the World Food Programme and UNICEF who are supporting Covid-19 affected communities across Africa Other celebrities joining the humanitarian concert include US actor Omari Hardwick, US rapper and actor Ludacris, multiple award winning artist Sean Paul, R&B singer Anthony Hamilton and multi-talented rapper and actor, Fat Joe and leading actor Winston Duke. The show will bring together a powerful lineup of performances from some of the most talented artists in Africa with the addition of Afrobeats superstars Davido (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Busiswa (South Africa), Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), C4 Pedro (Angola), Reekado Banks (Nigeria), M.anifest (Ghana), Niniola (Nigeria), Salif Keita (Mali), DJ Maphorisa & KABZA De Small (South Africa) and Toofan (Togo). These artists join a confirmed lineup including Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Fally Ipupa, Nasty C, Sauti Sol, Sho Madjozi, StoneBwoy, Teni, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

Commenting on the show, Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube says, "African Music is powerful in its ability to uplift and connect the world.

"YouTube is proud to be a platform for the amazing talent that have come to celebrate Africa Day and play a role in helping to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19 on the continent."

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for ViacomCBS Networks added, “We are proud to have formidable partners and talent on board as we tackle this unprecedented humanitarian crisis. ViacomCBS Networks Africa is proud to work alongside YouTube to support the World Food Programme and UNICEF in their efforts.”

All funds raised from the concert will be donated to their work to support covid-affected communities in Africa.

The benefit concert will be made available after Africa Day to continue encouragement for organisations and individuals to contribute towards fundraising through the World Food Programme and UNICEF campaign website.

The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home will additionally be aired on Monday, May 25 at 9pm (CAT) across MTV Base (DStv 322 channel), MTV (DStv channel 130) BET Africa (DStv channel 129) and 11pm CAT on Comedy Central (DStv channel 122) channels.