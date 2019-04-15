Every battle, betrayal, alliance and risk, every fight, sacrifice and death has been #ForTheThrone. The epic worldwide phenomenon "Game of Thrones" is reaching its breath-taking conclusion – and M-Net viewers have front row seats to the stunning final season.
If you didn't rise with the dragons to catch the official SA premiere on M-Net channel 101 on 15 April, "Game of Thrones" enthusiasts can catch episode 1 of season 8 during prime time on the same day at 10 pm. It will also air simultaneously on Showmax.
The multi-award winning series’ episode durations have also been confirmed for the final six episodes. Broadcast times are 3 am and 10 pm:
- Season 8, episode 1: Monday, 15 April, estimated running time 0:54
- Season 8, episode 2: Monday, 22 April, estimated running time: 0:58
- Season 8, episode 3: Monday, 29 April, estimated running time: 1:22
- Season 8, episode 4: Monday, 6 May, estimated running time: 1:18
- Season 8, episode 5: Monday, 13 May, estimated running time: 1:20
- Season 8, episode 6: Monday, 20 May, estimated running time: 1:20
Mondays just got better!