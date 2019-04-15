Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones". Picture: Supplied

Every battle, betrayal, alliance and risk, every fight, sacrifice and death has been #ForTheThrone. The epic worldwide phenomenon "Game of Thrones" is reaching its breath-taking conclusion – and M-Net viewers have front row seats to the stunning final season.



If you didn't rise with the dragons to catch the official SA premiere on M-Net channel 101 on 15 April, "Game of Thrones" enthusiasts can catch episode 1 of season 8 during prime time on the same day at 10 pm. It will also air simultaneously on Showmax.





The multi-award winning series’ episode durations have also been confirmed for the final six episodes. Broadcast times are 3 am and 10 pm: