Miss South Africa 2019 to be crowned on women's day. PHOTO: Supplied

Less than two weeks after five former Miss South Africa winners announced that they would keep the Miss South Africa 2019 torch burning after Cell C pulled out of the annual event, another sponsor has come on-board. The LFP Group, South Africa’s leading provider of BEE compliance services, on Tuesday announced that they are now a major sponsor of Miss South Africa 2019.

"The decision to sponsor Miss SA was a natural move for a company whose staff and learner compliment comprises 75-85% females,” explained LFP Group CEO Louis Pulzone. "At LFP, we pride ourselves in upskilling and empowering women in all aspects of our business."

“LFP is passionate about women empowerment and promotes diversity across all races and genders. Miss South Africa aligns closely with our values of leadership, focus and passion and it’s an honour for us to be associated with this reputable brand and coveted title. Miss South Africa represents the essence of our country – she is bold, fearless in her pursuits and looks to empower others.”

While the pageant usually takes place in May, this year it will be held on Women’s Day. The move reflects Miss SA’s emphasis that the pageant’s core purpose is to celebrate the women of South Africa.

The five who will welcome our newest African queen to an exclusive sisterhood are Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (Miss SA 2010); Rolene Strauss (Miss SA & Miss World 2014); Liesl Laurie (Miss SA 2015); Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa (Miss SA 2016) and current Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.

Entries opened on 13 May and close on 10 June. Enter on www.misssa.co.za. The sixteen finalists will be announced on 11 July.

The 2019 Miss South Africa pageant will be held at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria on 9 May, and will be aired live on both M-Net and Mzansi Magic.