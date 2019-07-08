Thembisa Mdoda. Pictures: Instagram

From one wedding show to another, Thembisa Mdoda recently joined BET Africa's newest reality show 2 Families and a Wedding Dress, to see couples through their special day. Mdoda, whose popularity soared high while presenting another wedding show on Mzansi Magic, spoke to us about this new venture, explaining that landing this gig didn’t come as a shock to her.

First of its kind in SA, the show will assist 13 brides-to-be to choose their dream wedding dress, with Mdoda present throughout the process to select the one wedding element that is deemed most important to the ceremony, among other things.

Mdoda said she auditioned, like everyone else, and said while auditioning, she felt that everything was just right.

“I put my entire soul into that audition but when I got the call I cried because any time someone trusts you with a show, it moves me,” she said.

What makes this show exciting for Mdoda is the opportunity to be immersed in the process of picking the wedding dress, to be with the bride and her family and to be surrounded by love every day, she explained.

“This is like walking into the unknown daily, wondering if the families will make the right choices and will the bride be happy. All the pressure is what makes it exciting, she said.

Walking side by side with the bride’s while they select their dresses, Mdoda says it is important for her to respect the brides. .

“They always need to know that it’s just me and them, no one else exists. They need to be comfortable and happy to talk and leave happier than when they came in. I hope every bride gets that every time we embark on the search for their dream dress,” she explained.

Mdoda’s presenting career has been on a rise in the last couple of years, saying that the more she worked, the better she became.

“You mature technically, and you become sharper and I have been lucky enough to get productions and channels that want me to stay true to myself and stay genuine. This is helping me stay grounded, as a presenter,” she explained.

'2 Families and a Wedding Dress' premieres Wednesday, July 24th.