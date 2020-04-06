Twitter reacts after SABC 3 airs 'Contagion'
Minutes into SABC3 airing Steven Soderbergh-directed movie 'Contagion', Mzansi Twitter was doing the most on Sunday night.
The 2011 movie, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon, tells the story of healthcare professionals, government officials and everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a pandemic as the CDC works to find a cure.
Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, many people have been drawing parallels between the movie and the pandemic. And on Sunday night, tweeps delved into everything from conspiracy theories to coronavirus being a man-made bio weapon. Things got so heated that the #Contagion was trending hours after the movie had ended.
What most users found interesting was the fact that the fictional virus was first traced to KwaZulu-Natal once it hit South Africa. Eagle-eyed users managed to pick up other ironic twists as well. Some even made reference to a previous news story of two French scientists wanting to test a vaccine in Africa - a statement which one of the scientists has now apologised for.
See some of the comments below.
But honestly though how do they make a movie about corona and years later thats exactly whats happening in the world, something is fishy apha 🤔#Contagion pic.twitter.com/4vJ8mvCSwI— Lulu (@Luciatshilane) April 6, 2020
This movies is being used as a cover up for something we don't know. Everything in the movie is what is currently happening. The doctor tested the vaccine on herself, and now they want they want to test it on us?— Khotso Thelingoane (@JoshTheddy) April 6, 2020
Again, I didn't see a black person die#Contagion pic.twitter.com/aOzE2Fo6kN
What I would like to know is why the 2011 movie contagion is so accurate to the pandemic were having right now, how did the movie creator predict such a case? No conspiracy theory intended #Contagion pic.twitter.com/d7xmQ0MluD— Ayabonga Kobese (@ayabonga_kobese) April 6, 2020
So it had to take a movie for South Africans to start taking this virus seriously #Contagion pic.twitter.com/CyGDkycvoQ— SneakerHead (@Kennysneaker) April 6, 2020
Did you see the part about this guy( the blogger ) making a few conspiracy theories to confuse the people and it turned out he was lying ?. with that said ... 5G anyone ? 😅 #Contagion pic.twitter.com/WtnudOaoLo— My name is ndivhuho . (@MyNdivhuho) April 6, 2020
#Contagion This novel was published in 1981 by Dean Koontz.coincidence? pic.twitter.com/nR7jlrL7gT— DJ 501 SA (@DJ_501SA) April 6, 2020