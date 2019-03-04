Idris Elba in Netflix Comedy 'Turn Up Charlie'. Picture: Netflix

"Turn Up Charlie" centres on the titular Charlie (Idris Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-star. Elba and Gary Reich co-created "Turn Up Charlie" and will serve as executive producers along with Tristram Shapeero. Shapeero will also direct the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito are co-executive producers. The series is co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.

All eight episodes of Season 1 will premiere on Netflix globally March 15.

Meanwhile, Elba recently suggested that he has no desire to take on the role of James Bond.

The "Luther" actor has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the suave spy but he insists he doesn't want to be "defined" by any particular role and thinks the 007 franchise could be overwhelming.

He said: "Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it. You're THAT character, and known as that character for many, many years. I'm creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me."

