Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones". Picture: HBO



Every week, "Game of Thrones" creators share a behind the scenes look into what happened in the episode; the reason they made some decisions for the characters, the direction they have taken for the story and how scenes are shot.

It's a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of the episode and gives fans an inside look at the machinations behind each episode.





This episode was like a swan song for many of our favourite characters on the show.





The reunions continue this week with Tormund Giantsbane, Dolorous Edd and Beric Dondarion making their way to Winterfell.

Of course Tormund is still obsessed with Brienne, who refuses his advances. Tyrion and Jaime also catch up session, wondering how their father, Tywin Lannister, would have reacted if he saw them fighting for the Starks.

Brienne gets knighted by Jaime, making her Ser Brienne, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Sansa and Daenerys have a heart-to-heart, which ends up having them back at square one.





Missandre and Grey Worm say goodbye; Samwell gives Heartsbane to Ser Jorah and Bran has somehow forgiven Jaime for what he did.





Dive into this video to see the creators break down the episode.