Actor Peter Dinklage. (Xinhua/Zeng Hui) (hy)

With less than three weeks to go before the premiere of the final season of the globally popular show, "Game of Thrones," a Pakistani waiter has become an overnight sensation due to his resemblance to one of the show's most beloved characters, Tyrion Lannister. Rozi Khan had never heard of the "Game of Thrones" until his striking resemblance to the dwarf character, played by Peter Dinklage, got heads turning at home.

Speaking to AFP, Khan said: "I don't mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that's why I have become very famous everywhere," he said.

Not only are Khan and Dinklage's faces strikingly similar, they are also the same height at around 135 cms (4 ft 5in).

Meanwhile, ahead of season 8's premiere on 14 April (15 April in South Africa), Dinklage has revealed that his character "loves" Daenerys Targaryen and it leads to some conflicted feelings towards Jon, who is currently romancing the dragon queen/Khaleesi/his actual aunt.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dinklage said: “It’s complicated,” Peter Dinklage said. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal. Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better."



