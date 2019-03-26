Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins. Picture: Insragram/Jenson Ackles

The popular American TV show "Supernatural" will conclude after 15 seasons. Series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram on Friday.

"We just told the crew that even though we're very excited to be moving into our 15th season, it will be our last," Ackles said.

"15 years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it's changed these two guys' lives, and we just wanted you to hear from us that though we're excited about next year, it will be the finale."

Padalecki added: "We've cried some tears and we'll cry some more, but we're grateful and we're going to work all that emotion into next season."

The final season will consist of 20 episodes.

"Supernatural" remains one of the most popular shows on the network The CW. It was renewed for its 15th season back in January along with 10 other CW shows, including "Charmed" and "Riverdale".

At the time of its series finale, the series will have aired over 320 episodes.

"Supernatural" was created by Eric Kripke and is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner.



