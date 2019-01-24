The Umbrella Academy" premieres on 15 February. Picture: Netflix

Time to whip out your umbrellas... because when it rains, it pours. Netflix's official trailer for its upcoming original series, "The Umbrella Academy" dropped on Thursday ahead of its 15 February premiere.

The 10-episode series is based on the comic books created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics, and stars Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, Kate Walsh.

The story begins in 1989 when forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world.

Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

