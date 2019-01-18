Looking to overhaul your watch list? We’ve put together a list of brand new shows available on Netflix that you’ll want to sink your teeth into this weekend.

COMEDIANS of the world: South Africa

This global, first-of-its-kind series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The ground-breaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!





Lionheart - Nigerian Netflix Original Film

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business - alongside her uncle - and prove herself in a male-dominated world.









Sex Education

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students' weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own.





Friends from College: Season 2

Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang tries to put the past behind them.









Titans

Led by Batman's former protégé Robin, a group of teen heroes forms to fight crime while wrestling with their inner demons.





Grace and Frankie: Season 5 - 1/18/2019

In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back.