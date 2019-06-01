This year is a historic one for the South African Music Awards (Samas). Not only is this the 25th anniversary of the country’s music awards show, it comes off the back of an impressive year in terms of musical output.
Following Friday nights non-broadcast awards, where gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration stamped their authority as best sellers when they took home two awards last night – for Best Selling DVD for Joyous Celebration 22 “All For You” and Best Selling Artist for the same, fans will get the opportunity to watch all the action live.
The final night of the annual two-day event takes place on Saturday, 1 June in Sun City, North West province. It will be broadcast live on SABC1 at 8pm. Fans can also live stream the event on My Muze.
#Recognise that @TheSAMAs #SAMA25 will be on your screens tomorrow night! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/smC8gkQaye— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) May 31, 2019
Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415.