Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo topped the trend list on Wednesday after an old interview with current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi resurfaced on Twitter.
Kumalo is said to be "very rude and belittling" in the interview.
A Twitter user, who goes by the name King GqaKhwe, posted an old video clip from the Presenter Search competition where Tunzi, who was one of the contestants, interviewed Kumalo.
"Universe is an Amazing space.....Sometime back Basetsane belittle Zozibini & ws very rude 2her during the interview. Im interested 2hear her now dat She is #MissUnivers2019," tweeted @gqakhwe.