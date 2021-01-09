Warrant issued for Katy Perry’s alleged stalker

A warrant has been issued for Katy Perry's alleged stalker. Last year, Katy, 36, was granted a temporary restraining order against a man named William Terry, who showed up at Katy’s property after reportedly harassing her family on social media. He was charged with trespassing and was due in court in Los Angeles last week but was a no-show. TMZ reports that a bench warrant has been issued over Terry's failure to appear in court. Katy, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their daughter Daisy Dove, and Orlando’s nine-year-old son Flynn have all been covered by a protective order against Terry, who is “believed homeless and living in a silver Buick sedan”.

In her initial filing in September, Katy said: “I do not know him. He is a complete stranger who trespassed on my property, is stalking me and who threatened my family.”

The singer listed the last date of harassment as September 8, when she alleged William “jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area”.

She added: “Security ordered [William] to leave. When he refused, he was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the LAPD.”

The man allegedly told Katy’s security he intended to enter the home, and the ‘Daisies’ singer also accused him of making threats on social media.

She explained: “William has made threats on Twitter including that he wants to ‘snap Orlando Bloom’s neck’ as well as lewd posts about me. He has entered my property and poses a violent threat to all of us.”

Katy finished her filing by claiming she is “in immediate fear” for her own safety, as well as the safety of her family and friends.

She said: “I do now know if this person owns or possesses any firearms or other weapons. I have great fear that he does or may have access to weapons. I am in immediate fear for my own safety, that of my partner, my newborn child, our family, and friends.”

Bang Showbiz